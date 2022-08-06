No Punishment Will Stop Alex Jones From Remaining Awful And Rich

Articles

As you know, a jury in Texas ordered Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million to parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who've experienced years of harassment since the massacre, largely because Jones repeatedly referred to the shooting as a hoax and the parents as crisis actors. This doesn't seem like much when you learn that Jones got $8 million in bitcoin in a month from an anonymous benefactor this past spring. (Who was the giver? Peter Thiel? That heiress to the Publix supermarket fortune whose donation to the January 6 rally was facilitated by Jones?)

Punitive damages are still to be awarded, but they're unlikely to be much more:

/3 Punitive damages, like it says on the can, ARE to punish. But there are constitutional limits to punitive damages. Two factors control: the defendant's assets and the multiplier of punitive damages to compensatory damages. read more

