In Indiana, GOP's Cruelty Is The Point

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 15:00 Hits: 5

An Indiana Republican state lawmaker took his so-called pro-life stance to a ghoulish level, telling a Democratic colleague that his proposed amendment to his state's near-total abortion ban would force her to carry a nonviable fetus to term.

Via Raw Story:

State Rep. J. Michael Davisson being grilled by Democratic State Rep. Carey Hamilton about a proposed amendment to make abortion illegal even in the case of lethal fetal anomalies.

"I'm thinking about situations all mothers might face," Hamilton told Davisson on the Indiana State House floor. "Say at 17 weeks I had an ultrasound and was told that the fetus is failing to thrive and has no chance of survival; with this amendment, is it true that I would have to carry that fetus to term?"

Davisson asked her to rephrase the question even though it was straightforward. She asked him again, and he responded, "Yes."

Not to be outdone by Davisson, State Rep. Engleman (R) introduced an amendment to eliminate rape and incest exceptions in the new anti-abortion bill. What's confounding is that a woman would even propose such a thing, but here we are.

State Rep. Rita Fleming (D) took to the mic to ask if that would prevent a 5th grader (10-year-old) rape victim from undergoing an abortion procedure.

Engelman sighs, and says, "It... It does."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/gop-lawmakers-questioned-about-cruel-anti