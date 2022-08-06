Loony Arizona Election Denier Is GOP Nominee To Run Elections

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022

Longtime FOTB (Friend Of The Blog) Cliff Schecter brings a serious matter to our attention this week: Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for Arizona's secretary of state, is an election-denying loon and well, we need to stop him.

"Where do Republicans come up with these names? Tudor Dixon, Blake Masters - it's like they have to make these names up, don't they? Now we have an election denier who tried to overthrow the 2020 election, Mark Finchem, Filcher, Finchem, that's it," Schecter said.

"I say all of this to make fun of them, but I also say all this because it's very important that you know that Mark Finchem of Arizona is now the nominee to be secretary of state. He's an election denier in 2020. He's a lunatic who would have overthrown the United States of America, a 200-plus year experiment in democracy with many problems along the way. He would have overthrown our constitution. He would have overthrown our rule of law.

"He probably would have arrested people like me and you and taken us into a state of martial law - not m-a-r-s-h-a-l-l like Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks it's spelled, but the real thing. He needs to be rejected. Mark Finchem needs to be stopped. You need to know who he is, he's running for secretary of state in Arizona. Stop him."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/loony-arizona-election-denier-gop-nominee