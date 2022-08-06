Rishi Sunak Admits Taking Money From Deprived Areas To Give To The Rich

Articles

Saturday, 06 August 2022

Rishi Sunak, in a run-off with Liz Truss to head the Conservatives in the UK and thus become Prime Minister, says exactly what he and the Tories are really all about. Oh, and his personal fortune is estimated at £730m.

Probably best not to say the quiet part out loud if he wants to be PM though.

Source: The Guardian

Rishi Sunak has admitted taking money from deprived urban areas in order to give it to other parts of the country. The former chancellor, who is standing to be prime minister, made the claim last month while speaking to Conservative party members in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. In footage obtained by the New Statesman, Sunak said: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserved. “We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.” read more

