What The Pro-Abortion Rights Win In Kansas Means For Other Elections

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the Kansas amendment that would have ended state constitutional rights to abortion failed by such a wide margin. They also consider whether the issue of abortion will motivate voters in other elections this fall and look at the primary winners in Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and Washington.

