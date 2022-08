Articles

The Inflation Reduction Act aims to put caps on drug price increases and out of pocket spending. It also includes a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate price some drugs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/05/1116036118/senate-to-vote-on-huge-package-that-would-change-drug-pricing-and-health-insuran