Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 9

Positive messaging about democratic values like freedom and unity seems to have a meaningful effect on whether voters say they trust voting results.

(Image credit: Marta Lavandier/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/05/1115262313/research-how-to-fight-election-misinformation