Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 11:00 Hits: 8

Kentucky has a similar measure on the ballot, and another is expected in Michigan. But even as advocates analyze the results, they warn that messaging that worked in Kansas may not work nationwide.

(Image credit: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/05/1115808472/kansas-abortion-ballot-measure-campaign-lessons