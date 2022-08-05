Heavily Armed Pastor Confronts Beto On Abortion At Campaign Event

Articles

While Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking at a campaign event, a Texas man who claimed to be a pastor asked Beto questions about abortion while he was armed with what appeared to be a pistol and a semiautomatic assault rifle. You can always identify pro-life conservatives because they always look like they're about to kill a motherf*cker.

The gun fetish guy said that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."

"How do we deal with the murder of the unborn for anything other than to save a woman's life?" he asked, adding that there are "great men of God who are the product of rape."

Beto thanked the man for the question and just calmly said that they weren't "going to change each other's minds on some of these very basic definitions."

"This decision is best made by the woman, who understands better than anyone else the nature of her pregnancy, the complications it might endure, any other issue that is unique and personal and private as her," Beto said, adding that "more rapes committed in this state than any other state of the Union."

