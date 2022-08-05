UPDATED: TN DA Who Prosecuted Black Activist For Wanting To Vote Hit By Karma

Articles

Friday, 05 August 2022

In January, Pamela Moses, a Black Memphis woman with a previous felony conviction, was sentenced to six years and one day in prison, prompting outrage from voting rights supporters. Moses tried to restore her right to vote in 2019. She never should have been charged, really.

And now the Republican Tennessee DA will have to face off with voters after taking Moses to trial.

Shelby County DA Amy Weirich took Moses to trial for illegally registering to vote, and then trumpeted her conviction and sentence when a Memphis judge sent Moses to prison for six years in January. The case sparked an outcry after The Guardian revealed that the state had given Moses faulty guidance and had already identified its error at the time of the conviction. The judge pointed to prosecutors' failure to disclose evidence showing that Moses had been misled to order a new trial and Weirich then announced that she would drop the charges.

"Nobody, including Pam Moses, should ever face criminal charges for attempting to restore their voting rights," said Tikeila Rucker, an organizer with the group Memphis for All. "How or why DA Weirich sent a community activist, advocate, and voting rights activist to jail for six years is incomprehensible."

