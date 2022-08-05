NY State Health Officials Urgently Call For Polio Vaccinations

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 12:57 Hits: 8

New York state health officials issued an urgent call yesterday for unvaccinated children and adults to get polio shots, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. Via the Associated Press:

The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City, health officials said.

So far, only one person has tested positive for polio — an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who suffered paralysis.

But based on earlier polio outbreaks, “New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected,” the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, said in a statement.

“Coupled with the latest wastewater findings, the Department is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of much greater potential spread,” she said. “As we learn more, what we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today. We must meet this moment by ensuring that adults, including pregnant people, and young children by 2 months of age are up to date with their immunization — the safe protection against this debilitating virus that every New Yorker needs.”