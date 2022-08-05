Christopher Wray: FBI Investigation Into Brett Kavanaugh Was A Sham

Articles

When former President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh, and the 'I like beer" guy came under scrutiny after some jaw-dropping allegations were made against the former frat boy, most of us knew that something wasn't adding up. Well, we weren't wrong. Just ask FBI Directory Christopher Wray, who explained on Thursday to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) that the agency's investigation into sexual assault allegations levied at Kavanaugh was a sham.

The FBI had sent all relevant tips (the FBI's assistant director, Jill Tyson, said there were about 4,500) to Donald Trump's White House. From there, Trump's team then decided whom the FBI could interview as part of its sexual misconduct investigation into Kavanaugh before he was confirmed.

They did not investigate the tips. Trump corrupted every department and agency during his 4 years in office. It's incredible.

This is crazy:

Wray confirms: Kavanaugh tips from tip line were sent to Trump White House without investigation; and Trump White House directed what witnesses FBI would interview. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 4, 2022 read more

