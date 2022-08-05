Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022

Former President Donald Trump is not good at taking advice, even if it's legal advice. The reason for that is because he thinks he knows e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. The one-term President has reportedly been ignoring advice from some of his advisers to avoid speaking with some former and current aides who have become entangled in the House select committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on our Captioland may become part of the criminal investigation, CNN reports.

Ranty McBlabbermouth isn't listening.

Trump has specifically been counseled to cut contact with his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, whose actions leading up to and on the day of the US Capitol insurrection have been deeply scrutinized by the House panel, the people said

Meadows would probably flip like a pancake on a hot griddle.

Some of Trump's attorneys believe Meadows could also be in investigators' crosshairs and are concerned he could become a fact witness if he is pushed to cooperate in the Justice Department probe, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Unsurprisingly, a Trump spokesperson called it a "witch hunt" and suggested that the twice-impeached President is being persecuted.

