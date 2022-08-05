Hannity Tells CPAC Who The Most ALL Time 'Lawless President' Is

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 15:08 Hits: 9

Speaking earlier today at CPAC Texas 2022, the home of Viktor Orban, Fox News' Sean Hannity told the audience he knows explicitly who the most lawless president in the history of the United States of America is.

"Did you ever think we'd have a lawless President of the United States of America like we do now?" Hannity belched. "That not only is aiding and abetting in the law breaking that is going on and you all know it down here in Texas as well as anybody, right?"

Hannity: Did you ever think we would have a lawless President like we do now? pic.twitter.com/kfPZIOvr0R — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2022

If you said Trump, you'd be wrong, dead wrong.

Hannity, who was Trump's unofficial chief of staff for much of the alleged traitor's term, who flipped out initially about the violent insurrection he watched take place at the US Capitol on January 6.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/hannity-tells-cpac-who-most-lawless