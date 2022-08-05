Show Us You're A Flaming Racist Without Saying You're Racist, Matt Schlapp

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 16:00 Hits: 9

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, said this week that he is being called a racist for allowing Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to speak at the event after he came out against "race mixing."

Orbán recently said that countries where races mingle are “no longer nations.”

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Schlapp recalled that he had also held a CPAC event in Hungary.

"All these people are talking about how racist conservatives are because of immigration or that," Schlapp recalled. "And I was, like, how about this? How about in America we stop killing our unborn children?"

"You know, we're killing young unborn kids of color!" he added. "More Blacks are aborted than are allowed to live. I'm not for that!"

"They say that we're the racists?" Schlapp exclaimed. "Stop funding Planned Parenthood, stop funding the genocide of that young black child. I want to embrace them into our civilization! They want to give them the death sentence!"

Black women have higher abortion rates than white women because of a greater rate of unintended pregnancies, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/show-us-youre-racist-without-saying-youre