Fox Has To Admit Blockbuster Jobs Report: 'It's A Whopper'

Friday, 05 August 2022

(Compilation clip of Bartiromo, Santelli and Varney)

The United States economy blew away prior predictions by most economists for July's job report as today's number came in at 528,000 jobs created.

The new data shows that it doubled what most economists were predicting, which is great for the American worker.

Right-wing media was forced to admit the report was massive, yet they still managed to try to throw cold water over the incredible report as best they could, by fearmongering the Federal Reserve.

This report shows that US jobs are back to pre-pandemic levels.

On Fox News, Dana Perino introduced Maria Bartiromo. As usual, Maria cannot fully embrace any good news on the economy, since a Democrat is in the White house right now.

"First the headline here. This is a blockbuster report. This is much higher than anybody was expecting. 528,000 created in the month of July is more than double the expectations..."

"All areas of the economy actually saw job growth, including leisure, hospitality, the services industry, the industrial industry, that's all good news, " she said.

"This ensures we are going to see a federal reserve that stays as aggressive as ever," she bemoaned.

