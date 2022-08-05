Blinken to Lay Out Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa During Visit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 August 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a three-country tour of Africa on Sunday in South Africa. He is expected to deliver a major speech laying out the Biden administration's strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. Experts tell VOA that human rights concerns will likely be high on the agenda. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

