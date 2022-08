Articles

Kari Lake, who has spent her campaign spreading election lies, was endorsed by Trump. Her rival, Karrin Taylor Robson, was backed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

