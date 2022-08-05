The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The GOP Hates Veterans And Everyone Else

Whenever it comes to Memorial Day or Veterans Day or whatever holiday to honor those who served, I like to point out that they fall under the category of GOP hypocrisy holidays. On those holidays, Republicans like to pretend to be patriotic by honoring those that have served or are serving before going back to work cutting their benefits.
To prove my point, look at what happened with the burn pit legislation and the struggle it was to get enough Republicans to go along to pass it.

Trae Crowder takes it a step further by pointing out that the GOP hates everyone who doesn't check all the boxes of being white, Christian, male and filthy rich. It truly baffles the mind that anyone not only still votes for them but also in the numbers that they do.

Open thread below...

