Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 17:16 Hits: 0

Brandon Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for egging on rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The judge in the case said he has since made "questionable" comments about his plea.

(Image credit: John Minchillo/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/04/1115531903/a-judge-unleased-a-tirade-on-a-prominent-jan-6-defendant-for-his-post-plea-comme