Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 18:02 Hits: 0

An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre said the House committee has requested records from Jones' phone.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/04/1115674589/alex-jones-texts-jan-6-committee