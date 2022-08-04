The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘Jazz Hands’ Smack Down Peter Doocy’s China BS

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘Jazz Hands’ Smack Down Peter Doocy’s China BS

In Wednesday’s press briefing, FNC’s Doocy tried to make the case that Republicans are hawkish on China while President Biden is afraid of hurting President Xi Jinping’s feelings.

Unfortunately for Doocy, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre masterfully upended his effort.

DOOCY: How come Republicans seem more jazzed about Speaker Pelosi’s trip than the President?

JEAN-PIERRE: You’re going to have to ask Republicans. “Jazzed”?

DOOCY: Well, yeah. I mean --

JEAN-PIERRE: Do they have jazz hands, Peter?

DOOCY: Do I have jazz hands?

JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) Do they have jazz hands?

DOOCY: Do they?

JEAN-PIERRE: You said “jazzed” -- that they’re feeling “jazzed.”

DOOCY: We can have our Hill team check.

Doocy tried what he hoped would be his zinger again.

DOOCY: But Mitch McConnell said, “I think it’s important for the speaker to go to Taiwan.” Lindsey Graham said the idea of her going “is a good thing.” Chuck Grassley, “I’m sure glad that she went.” Is President Biden just worried about hurting Xi’s feelings?

JEAN-PIERRE: I -- so you’re saying, because they said that, then we’re not “jazzed”?

DOOCY: Yeah. Absolutely.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/karine-jean-pierre-s-jazz-hands-smack-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version