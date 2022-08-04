Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘Jazz Hands’ Smack Down Peter Doocy’s China BS

Articles

In Wednesday’s press briefing, FNC’s Doocy tried to make the case that Republicans are hawkish on China while President Biden is afraid of hurting President Xi Jinping’s feelings.

Unfortunately for Doocy, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre masterfully upended his effort.

DOOCY: How come Republicans seem more jazzed about Speaker Pelosi’s trip than the President? JEAN-PIERRE: You’re going to have to ask Republicans. “Jazzed”? DOOCY: Well, yeah. I mean -- JEAN-PIERRE: Do they have jazz hands, Peter? DOOCY: Do I have jazz hands? JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) Do they have jazz hands? DOOCY: Do they? JEAN-PIERRE: You said “jazzed” -- that they’re feeling “jazzed.” DOOCY: We can have our Hill team check.

Doocy tried what he hoped would be his zinger again.

DOOCY: But Mitch McConnell said, “I think it’s important for the speaker to go to Taiwan.” Lindsey Graham said the idea of her going “is a good thing.” Chuck Grassley, “I’m sure glad that she went.” Is President Biden just worried about hurting Xi’s feelings? JEAN-PIERRE: I -- so you’re saying, because they said that, then we’re not “jazzed”? DOOCY: Yeah. Absolutely. read more

