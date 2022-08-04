Alex Jones Confronted In Court With His Own Text Messages

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 12:29 Hits: 0

Here's what happened in the Alex Jones trial yesterday. The lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, who was accidentally sent a digital copy of two years' worth of Jones' text message, confronted him about his lies under oath. Via the New York Times:

The text messages were significant because Mr. Jones had claimed for years that he had searched his phone for texts about the Sandy Hook cases and found none.

“You know what perjury is, right?” Mr. Bankston asked Mr. Jones, who indicated that he did.

The disclosure of the texts provided a striking capstone to the final day of testimony in a trial to determine how much Mr. Jones must pay the parents of a child who died in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., for broadcasting conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax and that the families were “actors.” The jury began deliberating late Wednesday.

The texts also revealed that Mr. Jones was warned about posting a false report about the coronavirus by a staff member calling the report “another Sandy Hook” for spreading disinformation about an event.