In Georgia, A Fetus Is Now A Tax Deduction

Anyone who's pregnant in Georgia will now be able to count their fetus as a dependent on their tax return and file for child support, according to state law. Whee! Via ABC News:

The state's Department of Revenue announced this week it will recognize "any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" as "eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," which totals $3,000.

The new tax guidance from state officials comes just two weeks after a federal appeals court ruled Georgia's so-called "heartbeat law," titled the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, could take effect immediately following the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving power back to states to decide abortion access.

The law was previously declared unconstitutional by a federal judge in July 2020, and barred from taking effect.

Claim an embryo for a tax deduction:

