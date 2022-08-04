Josh Hawley Only Senator To Vote Against Finland, Sweden NATO Membership

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 14:03 Hits: 0

Missouri embarrassment Sen. Josh Hawley continued his recent string of inanity by voting against the inclusion of Sweden and Finland and NATO, possibly the easiest vote any Senator will ever have. But seemingly not so simple for Hawley, who was the lone NO vote. (Rand Paul, perhaps goaded by Mitch McConnell, voted PRESENT after his screwy amendment to the NATO vote received meager support).

Hawley, as if to prove his critics right, later went on Tucker Carlson's show to explain his vote, so it was two Russian assets for the price of one on Wednesday night.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was the only senator to vote against a resolution on Wednesday backing Finland’s and Sweden’s entry to NATO. The Senate approved the resolution in a 95-1 vote. One senator, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), voted present. The resolution backs Finland and Sweden in joining NATO. The House approved a resolution in a bipartisan 394-18 vote last month that formally supported the two Nordic countries joining the military alliance. All opposition in the House came from the Republican Party. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/josh-hawley-only-senator-vote-against