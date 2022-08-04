Bannon To Giuliani: Thanks For Giving Me COVID

Articles

On Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic podcast, Bannon mockingly thanks Trump's former lawyer and main election fraud conspirator for infecting him with COVID.

In late November of 2020, Giuliani went to Arizona to hold his faux hearings and meeting with Arizona Republicans, trying to claim the 2020 election was rigged against Trump.

Bannon said, "You went out to Arizona. You tested positive for Covid. He was sick as a dog and almost left us, right, as sick as you were."

I thought Covid was a hoax.

"I caught Covid from you, by the way, thanks, thanks Rudy," Bannon said.

Bannon's podcast is called War Room Pandemic, and most of the content during the time of the lockdown was to downplay the seriousness of the virus, defend Trump's immoral and horrific actions during the outbreak of the virus, and promote every snake oil cure and Peter Navarro attack to make Dr. Fauci the real "enemy of the people."

Giuliani criticized wearing masks and whatnot, but then was hospitalized for COVID.

Many other Trump staffers, including Jenna Ellis and Andrew Giuliani, became infected with COVID as well.

