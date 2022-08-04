DeSantis-Created Teacher Shortage Looks To Unqualified Veterans

Articles

Florida has a teacher shortage, thanks in no small part to Ron DeSantis and his attacks on their entire Florida school system.

DeSantis plays up to fringe extremists by continually trying to 'own the libs' while their kids suffer.

Pretending he's doing something to relieve the shortage, DeSantis signed a bill called 'Troops to Teach' which he hopes will attract veterans to become teachers and fill the void he helped create.

Under the program, veterans are given assistance, financial support and mentorship to guide them through the steps of becoming a teacher if they have a four-year college degree. Under Snyder's bill, the state equates 48 months of active-duty military service with honorable discharge or a medical separation to two years of college experience. That means veterans would only need to obtain two years of college credits — with a GPA of at least 2.5 — to qualify to take the temporary certification test.

I think veterans deserve to get all the help they need, whether it's mental, medical, or vocational, but how many veterans have a four-year college degree?

Using time spent in the military as credits toward a teaching degree is one thing. Having a 2.5 GPA or a C average as a basic requirement is a pretty low bar.

That's how desperate Florida's education system has become under DeSantis' so-called "leadership."

