Ron Johnson Wants To Raid Social Security And Medicare

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) once again took pains to prove that he is one of the dumbest senators of all time by going on a Green Bay-based conservative radio talk show and proposing making Social Security and Medicare "discretionary spending:"

NEW: On the The Regular Joe Show, Sen. Ron. Johnson (R-WI) argues for eliminating entitlements: "Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify, you just get it no matter what the cost... We ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so it's all evaluated." pic.twitter.com/bE1KUb6uJ5 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 2, 2022

Let's put the fact that he is using some really hokey numbers aside for now. What RoJo is proposing is taking the money that you pay into Social Security and Medicare during your entire working time in order to pay for your senior years, and letting people like RoJo decide if they can afford to give you your money back.

Needless to say, this set off a righteous backlash from the left. His presumptive opponent, Mandela Barnes, released a statement bashing the idea:

