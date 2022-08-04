The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ron Johnson Wants To Raid Social Security And Medicare

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Ron Johnson Wants To Raid Social Security And Medicare

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) once again took pains to prove that he is one of the dumbest senators of all time by going on a Green Bay-based conservative radio talk show and proposing making Social Security and Medicare "discretionary spending:"

Let's put the fact that he is using some really hokey numbers aside for now. What RoJo is proposing is taking the money that you pay into Social Security and Medicare during your entire working time in order to pay for your senior years, and letting people like RoJo decide if they can afford to give you your money back.

Needless to say, this set off a righteous backlash from the left. His presumptive opponent, Mandela Barnes, released a statement bashing the idea:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/ron-johnson-wants-raid-social-security-and

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version