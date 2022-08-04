Dinesh D’Souza Asks: OK 'To Cheer’ If Chinese Shoot Down Pelosi Plane?

Articles

As Mediaite noted, D’Souza posted his poll right around the time Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan. He “asked,” “If the Chinese shoot down Pelosi’s plane, is it appropriate to cheer or immediately demand World War 3?”

As of this writing, 76.1% of the 22,764 votes voted for “Cheer” and 23.9% voted for "World War 3."

If the Chinese shoot down Pelosi’s plane, is it appropriate to cheer or immediately demand World War 3? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 2, 2022

In addition to being despicable, the D’Souzadefault, the tweet also shows his ignorance. It was a Chinese commentator who suggested Pelosi’s plane should be shot down, not any government official.

