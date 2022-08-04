Alex Jones Confronted In Court Over His Bizarre Attacks On The Judge

Articles

Right-wing crank conspiracy theorist Alex Jones isn't making any friends in court lately, and he appears to have a penchant for committing perjury. It was bad enough for Jones that his super-genius attorney accidentally sent the Sandy Hook parent's lawyer the entire contents of his phone and his financial dealings. They have everything. And now, the Jan. 6 investigators would very much like to see the contents of that. Oh, and Jones's ex-wife, too.

Jones was hammered with questions during his cross-examination in his defamation damages trial over his claims that Sandy Hook was a "hoax." Jones admitted the mass shooting was "100%" real.

And then this happened.

Mark Bankston, an attorney for the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, asked Jones, "You've been broadcasting a picture of our judge ( Maya Gamble) on fire, correct?"

"No," Jones replied.

Bankston, of course, showed images from Jones's show depicting the Judge on fire.

Oh, it got worse. Jones tried to Pizzagate Judge Maya Gamble.

