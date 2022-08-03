Mike's Blog Round-Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Two faces have they: Popular Information on American Express donating to insurrectionists & seditionists in our Congress.
Long-term danger: The Psy of Life notes certain elements are hoping to re-write the Constitution.
The Rectification of Names takes apart concern trolling from "faith-based Bushist Michael Gerson".
Columbia Journalism Review: How anti-abortion laws may affect what remains of press freedom.
Bonus Insult: The carpetbagger Kristof was on my telly as I typed this. Cassandra's Grandson has more.
Another M. Bouffant creation. Send a link to your fabulous blog item to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
