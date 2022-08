Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 13:34 Hits: 4

As Biden’s Saudi visit showed, state-to-state shaming isn’t the only way to shift the calculus of authoritarian rulers who abuse their citizens.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/08/02/biden-sauddi-mbs-fist-human-rights-playbook-wont-work-anymore/