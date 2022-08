Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 20:24 Hits: 5

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star about the historical background of Tuesday night's vote on abortion rights in the state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/03/1115455939/why-conservative-kansas-handed-victory-to-abortion-rights