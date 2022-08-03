'A Win': Kansas Democrat Responds To State Rejecting Abortion Ban

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:45 Hits: 4

Many things happened on Tuesday, one of them being that Kansas voters struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state. As Karoli noted, the people of the deep red state said "Hell no" to the abortion ban. Conservatives counted on a low turnout, but that's not what happened. Conservatives' greatest fear is when Americans get out and vote. Well, that's just what happened, and the backfire was spectacular.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., the Democratic nominee, had a lot to sayccc on Morning Joe about that. "This is a win for Kansans," she said. Davids noted that people came together "to fight an amendment and what it stood for, which was increased government control over our health care decisions."

"Kansans resoundingly rejected that extreme position last night," she said.

The turnout was extraordinary and should send Republicans shaking in their little woman-hating boots. It's almost as if that solidly red state thinks abortion should be legal, safe, and available to all who need it. After the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe, we knew it would be bad. Then, horrific stories started popping up in the news, confirming that we were right to be skeptical of their motive.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/win-kansas-democrat-responds-state