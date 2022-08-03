White House Official Slaps Peter Doocy Over Bizarre Question

Articles

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby schooled Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday about whether the United States "owned Afghanistan."

During a White House briefing on the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, Doocy said President Joe Biden's administration "gave a country" to terrorists.

"What did you think was going to happen?" Doocy asked.

"I would take issue with the premise that we gave a whole country to terrorist groups," Kirby replied.

"It's harboring the world's number one terrorist, how is that not giving a country to a terrorist-sympathizing group?" Doocy pressed.

Kirby objected to Doocy's assumptions.

"I mean, Peter, the way you ask that, it makes it sound like we owned Afghanistan a year ago," the White House official remarked. "It wasn't our country. It was an independent sovereign state and the president made a bold decision to end a war that had been going on for 20 years."

