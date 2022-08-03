The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arizona GOP Nominee For US Senate: Privatize Social Security

Last night, Blake Masters won the Republican nomination for US Senate from Arizona -- he will face off against incumbent Mark Kelly in the Fall.

A reminder from this past June: Blake Masters wants to privatize Social Security, and said so out loud.

BLAKE MASTERS: We got to cut the knot at some point, though, because I'll tell you what, I'm not going to receive Social Security. I'm a millennial. ...We need fresh and innovative thinking. Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.

Don't forget that the Republican Senate Campaign Committee Chairman, Rick Scott, has promised in his "11-point plan" to "sunset" Social Security and Medicare.

It's time to ask your boomer friends and relatives if they really think the party that is willing and able to take bodily autonomy away from over half the US population won't touch their retirement to make Wall Street richer.

And don't forget, Blake Masters is totally willing to reverse gay marriage, even though is billionaire sponsor, Peter Thiel, is gay.

