Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 22:11 Hits: 3

Voters in Kansas rejected a constitutional amendment by 59 percent to 41 percent on Tuesday that would have ended state constitutional rights to abortion. It was the first statewide vote on abortion since the Dobbs decision in June and marks a significant win for abortion-rights advocates in a conservative state. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the amendment failed by such a wide margin and whether the issue of abortion will motivate voters in other elections this fall. The team also looks at the primary winners in Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and Washington to get a better sense of the kinds of messages that are potent in both parties.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-kansas-voted-to-keep-its-right-to-abortion/