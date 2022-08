Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 00:06 Hits: 3

In Part 4 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew weighs the implications of the Washington Post’s report that the Department of Justice is looking into former President Donald Trump’s actions in its Jan. 6 criminal investigation.

