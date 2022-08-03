In Another Loss For GOP, Pennsylvania Court Affirms Mail In Voting

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 20:24 Hits: 6

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a law that allows all of the state's registered voters to submit their ballots by mail, rebuffing an effort by Republican lawmakers to overturn a statute they supported years earlier.

In its ruling, the court's majority declared that "we find no restriction in our constitution on the General Assembly's ability to create universal mail-in voting." The court's two Republican justices, Sallie Updyke Mundy and Kevin Brobson, dissented.

The decision stems from a lawsuit that Pennsylvania Republicans filed in the summer of 2021 claiming that Act 77—a 2019 law allowing no-excuse vote-by-mail in the commonwealth—ran afoul of the state constitution and enabled fraud, a narrative that the GOP attempted to advance following former President Donald Trump's lie-riddled attacks on mail-in voting during the 2020 election.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/another-loss-gop-pennsylvania-court