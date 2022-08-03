'Tehran Tom' Cotton Calls Out Josh Hawley Over NATO

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

Today the Senate debated allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

The vote is expected to be swift and very overwhelming in support of these two Nordic nations.

As usual we have a-holes like Sen. Josh Hawley who don't understand the role of NATO in the world, why Russia is against their inclusion and how it is the United State's best interest as a whole.

Hawley: The Senate will vote today on whether to expand NATO by admitting Sweden and Finland. I intend to vote No and I encourage my colleagues to do the same.. pic.twitter.com/86z1IOAeH0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2022

"The Senate will vote today on whether to expand NATO by admitting Sweden and Finland, " he said.

"I intend to vote No and I encourage my colleagues to do the same," Hawley stated to the cheers of Russian state-sponsored television.

Hawley said the two countries want to join NATO because it is in their national interests.

I agree. It is.

