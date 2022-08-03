Alex Jones' Lawyer Compares His Client To A Persecuted Jew In Nazi Germany

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 22:58 Hits: 8

Poor Judge Maya Guerra Gamble had to dumb things down for right-wing crank conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in court today. She had to ask him things such as if he knew what perjury is.

Everything went off the rails when it was revealed that Jones's brainiac (or stable genius, if you prefer) attorney accidentally sent the Sandy Hook parent's lawyer the entire contents of his phone and his financial dealings. So, being the sneaky sneakster that the Sandy Hook parent's lawyer is, he waited for 12 days to tell Jones, and during that time, the right-wing douche perjured himself repeatedly. Amen.

As if things weren't bad enough, Jones's lawyer closed with Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller's widely quoted "First they came for" in opposition to the Nazi regime.

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist," he began. "Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/alex-joness-lawyer-compares-his-client