Dark Money Flowing Into Secretary Of State Races Nationwide

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 00:02 Hits: 6

A new analysis out Monday reveals that far-right dark money groups and donors are pouring millions into secretary of state races across the U.S. this election cycle, far outpacing such giving in previous years and a worrying sign that Trump's 2020 "Big Lie" has grotesquely altered races for powerful state-level posts that could control the fate of the nation's democratic future.

Compiled by Ian Vandewalker and Maya Kornberg for the Brennan Center for Justice, the new report found that across six battleground states with secretary of state elections in 2022, "fundraising by candidates continues to outpace recent elections."

Overall and based on the most recent filings, the report found candidates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin have raised $16.3 million thus far, more than double the amount at this time in 2018. According to the report:

Across all six states, 12 election denial candidates have together raised $7.3 million. That's less than the $8.1 million collected altogether by the 10 candidates who have taken a stance against election denial—most of which was raised by incumbents, who have an inherent fundraising advantage. Without incumbents, the six remaining opponents of election denial have together raised $4 million. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/dark-money-flowing-secretary-state-races