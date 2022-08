Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

The "carried interest loophole" allows hedge fund managers to tax their income at a lower rate than an ordinary salary. The provision is unpopular — yet it has survived many attempts to eliminate it.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

