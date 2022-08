Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:10 Hits: 5

Comedian Jon Stewart was frustrated when Senate Republicans initially blocked a bill to provide expanded health care for military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The legislation passed Tuesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/03/1115347154/after-high-profile-pushback-senate-passes-help-for-veterans-exposed-to-toxins