Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:39 Hits: 4

Mark Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and is a longstanding member of the right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers.

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/08/03/1114845378/arizona-secretary-of-state-primary-election-results