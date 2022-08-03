Kansas Says 'HELL, NO!' To Abortion Bans And Other Primary Results

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

Kansas voters didn't just say no to a constitutional amendment allowing an abortion ban,, they shouted "Hell NO" to one at the top of their voting lungs. As of this writing, the "No" vote was winning with a 61 percent to 39 percent lead.

Turnout in Kansas was up, with some predicting it would match or possibly exceed turnout in the 2008 presidential race, where it was 63.3 percent of eligible voters. Whatever the turnout, it's clear voters don't want abortion bans, even in red states.

Mollie Hemingway of the ridiculous winger publication The Federalist, tried to blame the result on money spent, instead of voter intensity. Keep flogging that dead horse, Mollie.

“I do think that pro-lifers should understand that so much money was spent by hardcore abortion supporters to make sure that amendment failed” pic.twitter.com/SW124zcxL0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2022

In other Kansas news, KKKris KKKobach has won the primary for Attorney General, which would be a disaster, given that a judge ordered him to take basic remedial law courses. We urge Kansans to elect the Democrat, Chris Mann.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/kansas-says-hell-no-abortion-bans-and