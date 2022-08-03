DOD And Army Phones Also Wiped Of Jan. 6 Texts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:00 Hits: 5

It seems like every day we learn about more January 6th text messages gone missing.

News of these latest suspicious disappearances comes via CNN:

The Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing DOD and Army officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to court filings. The acknowledgment that the phones from the Pentagon officials had been wiped was first revealed in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit American Oversight brought against the Defense Department and the Army. The watchdog group is seeking January 6 records from former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, former chief of staff Kash Patel, and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, among other prominent Pentagon officials -- having filed initial FOIA requests just a few days after the Capitol attack.

There are four other officials whose phones have been wiped: former DOD general counsel Paul Ney, Army general counsel James McPherson and two current officials, James McConville, chief of staff, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, director of Army staff, CNN correspondent Kara Scannell reported.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/dod-and-army-phones-also-wiped-jan-6-texts