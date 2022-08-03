During Alex Jones's Defamation Trial, He Defamed Sandy Hook Dad On His Show

Articles

Neil Heslin, the father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, testified on Tuesday that right-wing conspiracy theorist whacko Alex Jones made his life a "living hell." Heslin was testifying during the trial to determine how much Jones will pay to compensate for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and things got a bit weird. While Heslin was in court after being defamed by Jones, Jones was on InfoWars continuing to defame Heslin.

Jones somehow said that he thinks Heslin is "on the Spectrum," is "slow" & being manipulated by very bad people.

In reality, -- that's a place Jones isn't familiar with -- Heslin and Scarlett Lewis suffer from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder that comes from constant trauma, NPRreports. That former of PTSD is similar to that endured by soldiers in war zones or child abuse victims, a forensic psychologist who studied their cases and met with them testified on Monday.

Jones knows what he's doing. The fact is that he doesn't care if he has hurt others. He profited from the corpses of dead children, then off of their grieving parents.

