Illinois Republican Says Holocaust ‘Doesn’t Even Compare’ To Abortion

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 15:00 Hits: 5

There's not much chance of Bailey defeating the juggernaut that is J.B. Pritzker in Illinois. There just seems to be something odd about Illinois Republicans downplaying the Holocaust or praising Hitler that is just, shall we say, off-putting.

Darren Bailey made the comments in a Facebook live chat several years ago but is featured in an ad for Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Source: The Forward

Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee for Illinois governor, said in a video posted to Facebook in 2017 that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion on the scale of human atrocities. “I believe that abortion is one of the greatest atrocities of our day and I believe it’s one of the greatest atrocities probably forever,” Bailey said in the video. “The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization.” read more

