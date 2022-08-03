The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Giuliani’s Ex-Wife Demands $260K Or His A** Can Go To Jail

Family values MAGA guy Rudy Giuliani is being threatened with contempt of court because his ex-wife says he's been holding out on her for a staggering $262,000. That's a nice chunk of change. And Judith Giuliani sounds a bit off, too, since she can't hold someone in contempt of court. That's not how it works. Only a judge can do that.

In a sworn affidavit, Judith accuses Rudy of owing her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property alone. The lux condo was listed on the market in 2019 for $3.3 million. It didn't sell, but Judith claims in the documents that Rudy "is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold" per the divorce agreement, and she claims that he's only given her $60,000.

She also says they are responsible for their own dues at a country club, and accuses Rudy of allegedly failing to "pay his half of the annual club membership dues." She claims that in the meantime, she's been forced to bail him out to the tune of $70,000. "I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues … in order to remain in good standing with the clubs," she says in court papers. And she wants the money back.

